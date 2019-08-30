SHAMOKIN — Volunteers are sought for a cleanup of the Shamokin Cemetery on Sept. 21.
The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. A rain date of Sept. 28 is set.
The hillside cemetery has experienced overgrowth of grass, weeds and brush for years. Cemetery officials cited few new burials and little remaining funds as the cause of routine maintenance to be discontinued.
Some relatives and volunteers cut through the growth on their own to maintain parts of the cemetery.
Next month’s effort is organized by the cemetery board as a community day. Volunteers are asked to bring weed-eaters, chainsaws and pole saws. Lawn mowers will work in spots but the other tools are more practical since the cemetery is on a hill.
It’s advised volunteers walk the area they plan to work on before beginning. It’s asked that any tipped or broken headstones and markers are not moved by volunteers. A sign-in sheet must be signed before volunteers work.
RSVPs are sought but not required. Email shamokincemetery@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information.