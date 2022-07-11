MILTON — Leaders at the Milton American Legion are asking for volunteers to help in the clean-up efforts of the facility after a Sunday morning fire caused damage to the building.
The clean up will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Milton American Legion Post 71, located at 401 N. Front St., Milton. A tree ignited in the landscaping area at the corner of the building and then spread to the structure between 5 and 8 a.m. Sunday before firefighters responded and knocked it down shortly after 8:15 a.m.
“If someone hadn’t called it in, it would have been a lot worse,” said Legion Commander Denise Ulmer.
Ulmer said it’s possible the tree ignited due to the heat and dryness on Sunday. A cigarette butt thrown from a passing vehicle could also have been the cause but no evidence of that was found, she said.
The fire started at a tree, spread to a nearby sign, and then to an unused coal chute, burning through part of the first floor and carpeted area inside the building. Smoke spread throughout the building, destroying supplies and leaving a stench of char. Bits of debris sat outside on the sidewalk on Monday. The doors and windows were open to let the air inside.
“It’s amazing how something that little can catch and cause so much smoke damage,” said Ulmer. “We’re airing it out the best we can.”
Mae Seeley, the bar manager, said she was on her way into the building that morning to start normal bookkeeping duties. She followed a fire truck to the location.
“I was already on my way,” she said. “I was the first one to get here (from the legion). We got lucky. Thank God, we got lucky.”
Ulmer said she had more than a dozen phone calls from people about it on her way into Milton. She recalls praying that no one was inside the building.
Many of the cups, packaging, frying oil and kitchen supplies had to be thrown out. Salt and pepper shakers will be emptied and cleaned. Kitchen supplies will all be cleaned and sterilized. Some of the food might have to be disposed of, they said.
“Everything is coming off the walls and we’ll be cleaning it all,” said Ulmer. “We’ll probably paint.”
Ulmer said members of the legion as well as community members are expected to come out to help with the clean up efforts. She has heard from volunteers coming from Montandan, Northumberland, Sunbury, Lewisburg, Watsontown and Selinsgrove. Anyone is welcome, she said.
“Please stop and help as long as you can,” she said. “Anyone of any age can be of assistance as there will be jobs of all levels of required effort. We are also looking for volunteers that are able to help with the reconstruction of the damaged building. If you are a building contractor or just knowledgeable and handy in the construction trades and want to volunteer, please call the Legion at 570-742-4632 and leave your name and contact information as we will be organizing a crew to rebuild so we can get back to supporting our military veterans.”