SUNBURY — A graffitied covered bridge a few miles outside Sunbury now has a fresh coat of red paint thanks to members of the Line Mountain football team.
The project on Saturday morning to clean up the graffiti on Keefer’s Station Covered Bridge off Snydertown Road was spearheaded by Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon. He praised the 12 team members and coaches for volunteering for the project.
“I’m thrilled with them being out here,” said Klebon. “I know all the commissioners are. The whole county should be thrilled with a group like this coming out here to volunteer their time on a beautiful Saturday morning.”
The single-span Keefer’s Bridge, one of six covered bridges in the county, was originally built in 1888 at a cost of $882, and restored in 2000. All six bridges in Northumberland County have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since Aug. 8, 1979.
The inside of the bridge was covered in colorful graffiti and a few places on the outside as well and some wooden planks have been kicked out. Klebon said neighbors report parties, campfires started on the bridge itself, litter and drug paraphernalia has been found.
Coach Brandon Carson said he reached out to Klebon after an article ran in The Daily Item in March about Klebon’s efforts. His goal is to do more service projects with the team members.
“It gives them a sense of community and makes them think in a broad level than just themselves or families or immediate surrounding groups,” said Carson. “When you get involved in things like this, it opens up their minds to the community around them.”
Junior Chase Miller, 17, of Lower Augusta Township, said he feels good about volunteering. He also volunteers as a Boy Scout.
“I like doing this stuff,” said Miller. “I like seeing these old bridges being restored to what they were or what they could be.”
Junior Wyatt Shaffer, 17, of Dalmatia, agreed with Miller.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Shaffer.
The area will be patrolled and will now be under surveillance, said Klebon.
“Those individuals defacing and damaging along with other criminal activity at this historic bridge have been and will continue to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Three bridges are located solely in Northumberland County while three others share a border with neighboring counties.
County engineer Chuck Hopta previously said each bridge has a three-ton weight limit, many are off main roads, so the bridges are often forgotten by the public. The county owns and maintains three covered bridges in the county and co-owns and co-maintains three others with neighboring counties.
Commissioner Kymberley Best said county officials and volunteers will be at the former Knight-Celotex property in Sunbury at 11 a.m. Monday to clean up the fencing around the property. The goal is to prepare the fencing for signage to advertise the space for sale, she said.