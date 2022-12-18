DANVILLE — Hundreds of volunteers on Saturday participated in Wreaths Across America, laying 1,700 wreaths on veteran graves across eight cemeteries in Montour County.
The program started at 12 noon at Odd Fellow, St. Joseph and Shiloh cemeteries in Danville with a 30-minute ceremony. Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad at veteran graves.
Emma Jean Shalongo, of Danville, placed a wreath on the grave of her husband, Joseph C. Shalongo, who served in the military from 1954 to 1956. She was joined by their daughter Tama Shalongo and daughter-in-law Terri Bickert.
"He's been gone for a long, long time," said Emma Jean of her husband, who passed in 1992. "I miss him so much. I think of him every day."
Tama Shalongo said they were also laying wreaths for Emma Jean's brother and uncle who served in Korea.
"It's a great thing to do for the community and there's a lot of people here who haven't had a chance to do something like this before, like myself," said Tama Shalongo. "I take it very seriously. I'm glad I could do it."
Boy Scout Charlie Pickin, 7, laid a wreath on the grave of his great-great uncle Francis Pickin, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He died on May 24, 2019.
"This is really amazing," said Charlie's mother Erin Pickin, of Danville. "As a Boy Scout, he (Charlie) has been doing a lot of community service. It's really nice for all of us to get involved. We've been doing a lot of things over the last few years. This is one more thing that we're really proud to do in our community."
Carol Patton, of Danville, laid a wreath on the grave of her husband U.S. Army veteran John "Jack" Patton Jr., who passed on Oct. 3, 2021. She was joined by Joan Warriner, a friend of the family; and John's sister-in-law Violette Fuedale.
"I've done Wreaths Across America at Fort Indiantown Gap. When I found out they were doing it here and closer, I was happy to do it for my husband," said Patton.
The 30-minute ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, a rendition of God Bless America, the laying of wreaths for individual military branches, prayer, a 21-gun salute and bagpipes serenade.
Denise Cressman, one of the organizers of the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, credited the Marion family with spearheading the event. A committee of fewer than 10 people raised $20,000 for this through grants and donations from groups like the Moose and VFW.
"The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price," said Cressman. "Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so we can live in freedom and without fear. We can worship as we see fit, we can raise our children to believe as we do, we can travel from one end of this great nation to the other and not have to ask permission to do so, we are free to vote for whomever we feel should be in government office with no explanation needed, and we have the right to succeed and the right to fall at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue."
Many of Saturday's guests have answered the call to serve their county, said Cressman.
"We are here today to say 'thank you' and we are honored to know you," she said.
Volunteers also laid wreaths at four other cemeteries in Montour County. The goal for next year is to do every cemetery in Montour County and Riverside, said Cressman.