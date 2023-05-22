LEWISBURG — Flags are beginning to pop up at cemeteries across the United States as Americans prepare to honor its fallen war heroes on Memorial Day.
Dozens of volunteers descended upon the sun-splashed Lewisburg Cemetery on Monday evening to place nearly 1,200 American flags on veterans' graves.
The event, hosted by Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 was filled with volunteers with ties to the Legions, Boys and Girl Scouts, and community members.
"There are a lot of people here helping, a lot of auxiliaries, Scouts, the baseball team and active SAL (Sons of the American Legion) helping out," said Lewisburg American Legion social club manager Cindy Burgess. "We've been doing this for many, many, many years. We are a veterans organization and we do it to honor our veterans.
"When it's done, it is beautiful. Just look out there. It's beautiful."
The volunteer effort to place the flags is a family tradition for some in the borough.
Amy Shultz said she and her family take part in the ceremony each year, noting her father is a SAL.
"We are carrying on the tradition," she said. "I just moved back to the area and want to come out and participate."
Dahlia Farley, 10, was also back to help.
"It's important for us to come out and remember the people here," she said.
"It's great to see all the younger kids out here," Burgess said. "They need to learn to respect our veterans. We're going through a hard time right now. It's so good for them to help."
Allison Dearing was back placing flags with her three daughters, Kirsa, 8, Eleni, and Fiore, 5.
"We wanted to make sure we honor those that are here," she said. "It's important to teach the kids what this means. I home-schooled them this year and we learned about Memorial Day, but to see it in person is different. We will keep it on as a tradition, try to do it every year."