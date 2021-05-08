MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association seeks volunteers to help at its Spring Flight Festival and Blues Party on May 22.
MHRA’s fundraising event will be held at the VFW carnival grounds on the west end of town. The event will showcase regionally-made wine, beer, distilled spirits and mead wineries. Four bands are slated to perform: Blue River Soul, Gabe Stillman Band, Alexis P. Suter Band and Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers. Tickets are $40 to participate in the six-hour tasting event, or free to those coming to listen to the bands, though donations are suggested.
Volunteers are sought to handle tickets and souvenirs, help at the hospitality tent, and serve as a runner for any needs that arise. Wristbands are free to volunteers.
Visit MHRA’s Facebook page, @mifflinburgpa, for more information about the event or to contact the group to volunteer. Call 570-966-1666 or email mhra@dejazzd.com.