One month from today Valley Republicans and Democrats will take to the polls to choose candidates in their respective parties for local, state and judicial positions such as county commissioners, school board directors, and magisterial district judges. There is a contested race for district attorney in Union County.
The winners of these primaries will compete in the November general election. In many cases, primary winners won’t face a challenge in the fall and will earn the seat when new terms start late this year or early next.
While this year’s elections are technically considered “off-year” contests, the name is misleading. These are important races, and the people elected this year will have power over some of the most basic levels of government, from public school operations and budgets on the local level, to hugely consequential interpretations of state law in appellate courts.
The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the May 16 municipal primary is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
What follows are some of the countywide contested races that will appear on the ballot in the primary election. Not included in this report are those races where only one candidate is listed. In some cases the same candidate is listed on both the Republican and Democratic ballot for the same office — not listed here. Also not listed are school board director race candidates, many of whom appear on both Democrat and Republican ballots.
Special ElectionThe Pa. House 108th District seat became vacant after Lynda Schlegel Culver resigned on February 28, 2023, to be sworn into Pennsylvania State Senate District 27. Schlegel Culver won the special election for the 27th senatorial district on January 31, 2023.
Democrat Trevor Finn, Republican Michael Stender, and Libertarian Elijah Scretching will all be on the ballot for the special election. Finn is a Montour County Commissioner, while Stender is a Shikellamy school board member. Scretching is a political newcomer.
County commissionersThere will be competitive commissioner races in two of the four Valley counties. In Union and Snyder counties, only three candidates are running — all incumbents — and all will serve four-year terms next year after running uncontested.
In Montour County, Finn — who is also running for the vacant seat in the 108th state House of Representatives — is running along with Wesley Walters on the Democratic side. On the Republican Montour ballot, Rebecca Dressler, Stephen Humphries, Elizabeth A. Brown, Scott E. Lynn, and Derl L. Reichard Jr. are candidates. Voters must choose two of the five.
In Northumberland County, a hotly contested commissioners’ race features five candidates running for three spots. Democrats Meghan Beck and Craig Fetterman are on ballot, along with Republicans Joseph Klebon, Sam Schiccatano, and Vinny Clausi. Since two candidates from each party go through to November, Beck and Fetterman will be on the ballot. Klebon and Schiccatano are current commissioners, while Clausi previously served on the board.
Shikellamy school director and Democrat Slade Shreck also announced he will be mounting a write-in campaign after his petition was challenged and he was removed from the ballot for not having enough registered Democrats sign his petition.
District AttorneyWith Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz off the ballot after missing the petition filing deadline, the only official district attorney race is in Union County. Long-time DA Pete Johnson is retiring and two Republicans, Brian L. Kerstetter and Robyn Zenzinger, are running for the seat.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis is unopposed, as is Heath W. Brosius, in Snyder County, where current DA Mike Piecuch is running for Judge in the 17th Judicial District covering Snyder and Union counties.
JudgesThere are contested races for Magisterial District judges. For District 08-3-03, Republicans John Gembic, John Simeone, and William Zalenski are running; in District 08-3-01, Republicans William Cole and Justin Stelma are listed; and in District 08-3-04, Benjamin Apfelbaum and Rachel Weist Benner have cross-filed and are on both the Democratic and Republican ticket.
Snyder CountyThe county-wide contested races all fall in the Magisterial Judicial column.
Running for D.J. in District 17-3-03 are Scott Zeigler, Charles Miloro, Kate Reid, and Gregory Stuck. All three have cross-filed and are on both Democrat and Republican ballots.
For District Judge, 17-3-04, the listed candidates are both Republicans: Lucas Bingaman and Bo Trawitz.
There has been some churning on the Selinsgrove Borough Council. Christopher Kalcich said after his resignation April 3 that he would withdraw his petition for reelection. The decision was made too late and Kalcich will appear on the ballot as a Democratic candidate for Selinsgrove borough council.
The Democrats will have a chance to put someone else up for the position in the general election.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore and Francis Scarcella and Spotlight PA contributed to this report.