Valley election officials say they are prepared for today’s general election, which will have a broad local impact with dozens of local races on the ballot across the Valley’s four counties.
Voters across the Valley will select a local judge, row officers in three counties, mayors in Sunbury and Milton and new school directors in four towns.
Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said the poll worker training and machine testing were done earlier this year, so there was more time to sort through mail-in ballots and preparation supplies for poll workers.
“We feel more prepared than ever here,” he said.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The issues with the machines that occurred in the primary election have been addressed, said Savidge.
Pennsylvania’s election laws do not permit the pre-canvassing of ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day, counties cannot begin mail ballot counting until this morning. More than one million Pennsylvania voters requested a mail ballot, and the overwhelming majority of all ballots will be counted within a few days after the election.
In Northumberland County, Savidge said his office has received 2,290 mail-in ballots, 250 more than in the primary election. Those will start being counted at 8:30 a.m. He also reminded residents anyone is permitted to stop in and watch that procedure, said Savidge.
The results of the election will be available tonight barring any unforeseen circumstances, he said.
In Snyder County, 1,731 mail-in ballots were requested and 1,376 were returned as of Monday, election Director Caleb Shaffer said.
Even with more than 1,300 mail-ins to count, Shaffer said Snyder County officials expect to have a tally of ballots cast by late tonight. Shaffer did say write-in votes will be counted in the days following the election.
Write-in campaigns are in full force across the Valley, especially for school boards. There are competitive races for school board slots in Danville, Milton, Shikellamy and Lewisburg.
Both Lewisburg and Milton districts are seeing aggressive write-in campaigns.
In Union County, Election Director Greg Kathermen said officials will begin opening mail-in ballots at 9 a.m.
“Results will begin to be posted throughout the night beginning at around 9 p.m,” he said, noting the “official results tally begins on Friday morning and official results will not occur until military ballots are back.”
Military ballots will be canvassed on Oct 1.