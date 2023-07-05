HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has its new budget and a barrel of bad blood to go with it.
A late-night vote Wednesday saw the state House pass a $45.5 billion spending plan for fiscal 2024. It included the disputed $100 million for private school vouchers and with it, a pledge from Gov. Josh Shapiro to veto the allocation when he signs the budget into law.
The pledge spurred many Republicans to call Shapiro’s trust into question.
“The one thing we have to stand on as politicians is our word,” said Rep. Marla Brown, R-Lawrence, who cast a “no” vote. “Shapiro gave his word and broke a promise. While he and the Democrats like to talk about bipartisanship, their partisan actions speak louder than their words.”
House members voted 117-86 with 15 Republicans joining all 102 Democrats in support of the measure. The vote was cast at about 9:30 p.m., long after the session day’s noon start and nearly five full days beyond the June 30 deadline.
Had the proposal been amended rather than passed on the promise of a veto, it would have re-engaged the state Senate and its Republican majority who threatened to slash spending if vouchers weren’t in place.
“Knowing that the two chambers will not reach consensus at this time to enact (vouchers), and unwilling to hold up our entire budget process over this issue, I will line-item veto the full $100 million appropriation and it will not be part of this budget bill,” Shapiro said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Shapiro, a Democrat, supports the concept of vouchers so long as it takes nothing from public school funding. He negotiated its inclusion in the budget plan with Senate Republicans who championed the give-and-take process with the governor. After the vote, Senate Republican Majority Leader Joe Pittman said “it is a shame the governor does not have enough respect and standing within his own party to follow through with his promise.”
Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Juniata/Mifflin, said any follow-through by Shapiro on a veto would reveal him as another “unremarkable Pennsylvania politician” overly concerned with special interests and union bosses.
“Governor Shapiro shattered the hopes and dreams of thousands of Pennsylvanian students who are trapped in failing government schools when he threatened to break his campaign promise and veto Lifeline Scholarships,” Rowe said after voting against the budget.
The Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship (PASS), once known as Lifeline Scholarships, proposed to provide from $2,500 to $15,000 to students with a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty line and who attend public schools that rank in the bottom 15% academically. Money could be used for private school tuition. Funding is separate from what’s provided for public schools.
House Democrats weren’t moved. Their leadership made clear the caucus would reject any plan that funds vouchers and they held to it. Democrats rejected the measure in a committee meeting last week, preventing the Senate-backed bill from reaching the House floor.
Without that bill, legal counsel for the governor and House Democrats said the appropriation is neutered and PASS couldn’t begin without legislative approval outside of the budget.
Republicans in the House and Senate claimed that same legislative authority is necessary for Democratic initiatives that remain in the budget — and were negotiated directly with Shapiro — like Whole Home Repairs, Level Up funding for the state’s poorest districts, and universal free school breakfast.
Rep. Tim Bonner, R-Mercer/Butler, cited deficit spending and an estimated $2.5 billion in reserve funding needed to balance the budget in voting against it. The governor’s veto was also on his mind.
“I’m very disappointed that the governor has gone back on his word with the Senate,” Bonner said. “I think he’s lost a great deal of trust in the General Assembly, not only in the Senate but also in the House.”
Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset, opposed the budget and cited Pennsylvania’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade initiative to cut carbon emissions but whose opponents say will only cause consumer bills to rise.
Metzgar said he wasn’t part of negotiations between the Senate and the governor but with the promised veto, he wondered whether Shapiro could have a change of heart, again.
“I think that’s still up in the air,” Metzgar said.
Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Cambria/Somerset, opposed the budget. He said he was supportive of the Senate version, one inclusive of PASS funding without post-vote removal.
“With the governor’s announcement today that he was going to veto part of the agreement he came to with the Senate on their budget, it cast a shadow of doubt on how much we can really trust this governor if he’s going to go back on his word.”