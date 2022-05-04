SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, announced the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is offering eligible older adults who reside in Northumberland County four vouchers valued at $6 each to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from participating farm markets. Northumberland County residents who are age 60 or older (including those who will reach their 60th birthday by Dec. 31) and who meet the gross income guidelines may apply. All income must be taken into consideration, including Social Security, Black Lung, SSI, pensions, annuities, rental income, etc.
The official income guidelines for this year’s program are as follows: one person, $25,142; two people, $33,874; three people, $42,606; four people, $51,338.
Proxies will be available upon request for anyone who needs to complete the application and who needs vouchers to be picked up by someone else.
Applications and proxy forms will be available at all seven Adult Community Centers for pick-up and drop-off only. Applications for the vouchers can also be obtained on the agency’s Facebook page (Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging), the agency’s website (www.ncaging.org), the agency’s email (info@ncaging.org), or by contacting the agency at 570-495-2395. Vouchers will be distributed via USPS regular mail only through the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging. Vouchers will not be available at the Adult Community Centers this year.
Applications will be reviewed and processed in the order in which they are received.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come basis until Sept. 15, or until the supply is exhausted. Vouchers are redeemable June 1 through Nov. 30. Eligible residents can only receive vouchers once during the distribution season.