A panel of arbitrators awarded a three-year contract to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police officers’ union that calls for scheduled salary increases and adds an early retirement benefit but also raises payroll deductions for health insurance and requires deductible contributions for family plans.
“The outcome of the recent collective bargaining was fair and concise,” said Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll, the local union’s representative. “The Police Officers Association is very content with our current three-year contract. We appreciate the continued support of the community and the Police Commission.”
Terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the union and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission are retroactive to Jan. 1 and expire Dec. 31, 2023. The prior deal expired at the end of 2020.
Department officers received salary increases of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent and 3 percent in 2023. Maximum salaries for officers with at least four years of service raised correspondingly: $70,941, $72,892, $75,079.
Officers who work 20 continuous years can retire with a reduced pension benefit.
Medical expense reimbursements are $150 in 2022 and eliminated thereafter. The allowance had been reduced to $300 by the end of the previous contract.
Family plan deductible contributions of $300 and $500 are required in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The deductible contribution schedule for individual plans are $100 and $250.
Payroll deductions toward health insurance in 2022 are $59 and $74 for individual and family plans, respectively. The deductions rise in 2023 to $63 and $78.
Vaping joins smoking as prohibited tobacco uses.
Negotiations between the two sides stalemated and moved to arbitration. A hearing was held in January and a ruling returned in June by arbitrators Jared Kashner, Sean Welby and Michael Miller.
Jack Malloy, chair of the Police Commission, said the arbitration award is generally in line with the wage increases and cost-sharing other police departments have. The arbitrators, he said, narrowed proposals from both sides and focused on wage increases and benefits.
“We want to make sure that the taxpayer is represented at the bargaining table and that their hard-earned taxes are spent wisely. At the same time, the commission is populated with people that have a positive view of community policing and a high degree of respect for our department, chief and officers,” Malloy said.
“We want to see less costs but not at the expense of the well-being of the officers and their families. Overall, the salary increases are in line with the likely rises in the cost of living while we continued to move in the direction of sharing health-care costs, one of our largest expenses, with the union members,” Malloy said.