Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks took in more than $316 million in bets in November, pushing state's totals passed the $1 billion mark in the first year according to data released Tuesday.
Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks accepted $316.5 million in wagers in November, up 31.2 percent from October’s $241.2 million, according to official data released Tuesday. Those bets generated $20.6 million in revenue and $3.9 million in state taxes.
“Online sports betting has unquestionably been the key driver of the state’s growth,” Dustin Gouker, analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com, said. “Not only has online betting grown to account for an overwhelming majority of the state’s handle, but it has also helped spur growth among retail sportsbooks. That is a pattern that we saw in New Jersey, too.”