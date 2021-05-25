After inoculating about 1,600 people against COVID-19 in the past two months, the Snyder County Emergency Management Agency is holding a walk-in clinic for youths and adults on Thursday.
Partnering with the Family Practice Center and Evangelical Community Hospital, the county EMA is offering to administer the Pfizer vaccine to youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and the Moderna vaccine will be available to adults 18 and older.
"We have had a lot of interest from parents" who want to get their child vaccinated, EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach said.
The clinic will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at 145 Meadow Circle at the Selinsgrove Center. No registration is required. The second dose will be administered June 24 at the same location.
"I encourage anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to come out," said Shambach.
He said the county administered about 3,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals in Valley senior living facilities and at the clinic held on the grounds of the Selinsgrove Center in April and May.
Commissioner Adam Ewig, who received his vaccination at the clinic, said the number of people who signed up for a vaccine and didn't show up "was minimal."
He hopes people show up for the one-day walk-in clinic this Thursday.
"I don't know what to expect," Ewig said.