DANVILLE — The Montour Preserve will offer lush woodlands, fragrant meadows and a pond teeming with wildlife at this year's Walk in Penn's Woods.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Forester Scott Swift will lead the 0.8-mile relaxing, educational stroll on the Goose Woods Trail at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.
The walk will focus on the land beneath trekkers' feet, according to Swift. "The theme of this walk embodies the land on which it is taking place — restored homestead," he said. "It is easy to forget that most of the land was once a working 19th-century farm."
The hike will begin in the preserve parking lot and end around 3 p.m. by the Environmental Education Center, where Swift said he encourages attendees to take the time to explore wonderfully curated exhibits.
Swift said the trail is considered an easy hike with little to no elevation, but it is not wheelchair accessible and pets are not permitted on the hike.
— ANNA WIEST