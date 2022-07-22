TROXELVILLE — Soon after Walker Lake Dam was completed in 1971, the structure in Snyder County was put to the test by Hurricane Agnes.
"It did its job," said Pete Vanderstappen, a retired state engineer with the National Resources Conservation Services, of the dam's ability to protect lives and property from further flooding.
Fifty years later the dam is in need of repair and on Friday, Sen. Bob Casey announced there is $725,000 in federal funding to begin the multi-million and multi-year process of rehabilitating the infrastructure, which is the fourth-highest ranked dam for rehabilitation in the state.
"This is really about safety, jobs, recreation and quality of life," said Casey at the morning event held at the 239-acre lake used for fishing and boating. "The thousands of people that live in this region who could be impacted should be the subject of our attention."
The funding, which is available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will cover the planning phase of rehabilitating the "high hazard" dam due to its potential for putting lives and property at risk if it were to fail.
"This dam is nearing the end of its lifespan," said Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer of the need for upgrades. "There have been multiple instances when we weren't as proactive."
The planning phase is expected to take up to two years to complete, followed by the design and construction phases which will take another one to five years. The entire project could cost between $2.5 million and $6.5 million, said Vanderstappen.
Schaeffer said once the lake is drawn down, the fish — including large bass, black crappy and blue gill — will be relocated to other waterways during construction.
Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig said the dam rehabilitation will provide comfort to residents.
"Thousands of residents who potentially could be impacted if something happened hopefully can breathe a sigh of relief," he said.
While the officials were making the formal announcement of the funding for the dam repair, several people were nearby enjoying the lake.
Mason Krebs, 14, and Gage Renninger, 13, both of Beaver Springs, spent the morning fishing there for the first time.
"It's pretty good. I just caught a fish," said Krebs.
Walker Lake Dam is among three dams in Snyder County that provide protection to thousands of people and properties. The other two are located in Beaver Springs and at Faylor Lake, both of which were built in the 1980s.