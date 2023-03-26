MIFFLINBURG — Think that everybody back in the day was honest, hardworking and respectful? Not entirely — people are people, no matter what decade they live in.
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will premier its newest walking tour, “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7; Sunday, May 21; and Saturday, June 3. Tours begin and end at the museum’s Visitors’ Center at 598 Green St. and will last about 90 minutes.
“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” picks up where the Buggy Museum’s 2020 and 2021 “Scandals and Scoundrels” tour left off, said Mary Sullivan, volunteer and tour guide for the museum’s annual Ghost Tours, which will take place again in October.
Sullivan got the idea for the more recent tours by reading years’ worth of news articles from both the “Mifflinburg Telegraph” and “The Lewisburg Journal.” From the 1880s to the 1940s, she found sometimes amusing, sometimes appalling stories about the people who lived in and built her hometown.
“These tours are history tours, but they’re really fun,” Sullivan said. “I guarantee people will laugh out loud.”
There’s the businessman who was so devoted to his dog that when the dog died, the man buried him in a coffin. There’s the citizen with a close connection to Abraham Lincoln, and the World War II hero who is mentioned in Wikipedia. And there are also criminals.
“What’s so interesting is that you start to see how children were viewed, and also women,” Sullivan said. “Women were viewed so differently by the courts. There are great stories of female criminals that got off scot-free for their crimes because they were women. People just couldn’t believe they could be criminals.”
The 90-minute tours cover about one-and-a-quarter miles. Participants are encouraged to wear sensible walking shoes and bring a water bottle. Because some of the stories have adult themes, Sullivan recommends the tour for age 12 and older.
“Mary puts a lot of time into these funny, true stories, said Eva Linke, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member. “People love to come back for the next tour. They sell out fast!”
“I guarantee you will learn something you didn’t know, whether it’s a new vocabulary term or what an old building was used for,” Sullivan said. “But it’s done so painlessly that you don’t even know you’re taking it in.”
After compiling stories for the “Scandals and Scoundrels” tour and now “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” she said more newspapers await their chance for her to go through them. She’s looking forward to sharing those stories on future tours.
“There are hundreds of newspapers to get through,” she said, “so I suspect there will be a Part C.”
Tickets go on sale April 1. Tour size is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance from the museum’s website (www.buggymuseum.org) or on the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s Facebook page. All sales are final. For more information, contact msulliva@pct.edu.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.