Walmart announced changes to 24-hour locations on Saturday.
The retail chain will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. at its 24-hour locations starting Sunday until further notice, according to a statement on the company's website.
Employees will still work their scheduled hours and the time closed 'will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer in a release.