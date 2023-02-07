SUNBURY — A wanted city woman is jailed on $35,000 cash bail after a June incident when police said she sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Shannon Hommel, 32, of Spruce Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey Tuesday after city police found the woman inside a Pine Street home during a sweep Monday.
Officer Trey Kurtz said a confidential informant called him in June and said he was able to purchase methamphetamine from a man who told the informant to "stop over," police said.
Kurtz picked up the informant and was provided $150 in marked money to make the purchase, police said. Sgt. Travis Bremigen and Kurtz then set up surveillance near the Spruce Street home, according to police.
The informant went to the door and was let in by a woman who Bremigen said he knew as Hommel, according to police.
The informant went inside the home and exited a short time later and walked directly to Kurtz and handed the officer the suspected drugs, police said.
Kurtz and the informant went back to the police station and the informant told officers he met with the man and Hommel and he purchased the methamphetamine from Hommel, according to police.
Hommel was located Monday during a sweep, arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and felony criminal use of a communication facility.
Hommel will now appear before Toomey at a later date for a preliminary hearing on the charges.