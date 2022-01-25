SUNBURY — A man wanted by Sunbury Police following a shooting earlier this month is jailed on $100,000 bail after he was captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday.
Hakeem Jefferson, 28, of Rural Avenue, Williamsport, was brought before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Jefferson is charged with felony person not to possess a firearm after police said they discovered a handgun in a vehicle at the scene of a Jan. 3 shooting. Two people were taken to the hospital following a shots-fired investigation in the 4300 block of Packer Street.
Police said they were granted a search warrant by Toomey on Jefferson's vehicle after the incident, according to police. Police said they discovered a gun and two 9mm magazines and a black ski mask inside the vehicle.
Jefferson is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.