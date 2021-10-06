SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail is looking to hire 26 employees after Warden Bruce Kovatch said the facility is in need of help.
Kovach made the announcement at the regular monthly prison board meeting held at the Northumberland County Commissioner's Administrative Building Wednesday.
"We can use the help," Kovach said. "Currently we have 52-full time guards and two part-time guards and we can take on 26 more."
Kovach said the jail is short-staffed currently and will be offering walk-in interviews from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 at the jail, in Coal Township.
"We are short-staffed and are looking to hire as many of these positions as we can," he told the prison board.
Candidates can also apply on the Northumberland County website, Kovatch said.
Kovach also told the board with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the jail is being proactive and has had only one guard test positive and one inmate who was brought in test positive.
President Judge Charles Saylor said considering the situation with cases, the jail is doing a good job.
"It appears we are doing very well through this," he said.
Kovach said the guards and employees are always taking precautions.
"They are all doing a great job," he said.
The prison currently is housing 230 inmates, with 188 of them being male, Kovach said.
The county also currently has 35 people on electronic monitoring with a combined 832 days in September which is a cost saving to the county of $69,000, prison officials reported.