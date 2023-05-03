SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township continues to struggle with staff shortages.
At Wednesday's public meeting at the county administration center in Sunbury, Warden Tom Reisinger told prison board members that the jail has 27 full-time correctional officers, six part-time, eight supervisors, two full-time records and one full-time administration position. The staff level should be more than 80, the warden previously said.
"There were (seven new hires)," said Reisinger in response to questions from the prison board. "If you see on terminations, two never showed up for the first day. They were very interested (during the interview). They specifically said they love the benefits we offer and they love the fact they can work overtime. They never showed."
Reisinger said the jail is "struggling like the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Department of Corrections" with retaining staff.
"A lot of people don't know I spent about $6,000 in advertisements," said Reisinger. "Everything you can think of. There's nothing you can mention that I didn't do as far as advertisements, job fairs, talking to colleges."
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz via phone conference said he had a similar situation with new hires for his office where the candidates never showed up for work.
"It happens now," said Matulewicz.
The warden also highlighted the programs and policies that have benefitted the inmates and staff members, noting the morale is high among both sets of people.
The National Correctional Employees Union and the county are about to start contract negotiations for the correctional officers at the jail. The current agreement is set to expire on Dec. 31, according to board members.
The goal is to have a new three-year contract before the end of the year, according to board members.
As of Wednesday, the jail had 150 inmates: 111 men and 39 women. In April, the highest inmate population was on April 24 with 155 inmates and the lowest was on April 6 with 139.