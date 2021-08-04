SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township has not had a case of COVID-19 for at least the last three months.
But that doesn't mean Warden Bruce Kovach is eliminating procedures with inmates and keeping beds available in case of coronavirus resurgence and the emergence of the delta variant, the warden said at the monthly meeting of the prison board on Tuesday at the administration center in Sunbury.
"We want to keep the population safe," said Kovach.
Any inmate who comes in is tested first and placed in quarantine to watch for symptoms before putting them into the general population. Beds are available for inmates who needs to be quarantined otherwise, said Kovach.
"We're being conservative," he said.
There are no inmates nor any staff members currently quarantined, said Kovach.
The county as of Wednesday has a population of 236 inmates with 30 being housed for other counties. The highest population was on July 11 with 251 and the lowest was July 2 with 220.
The total staff is 65, including 57 full-time correctional officers, which is down an estimated 22 officers from a full complement, according to the warden's report.
Kovach said one of the new hires resigned on Wednesday, but they are up on staff for now.
President Judge Charles Saylor, who is also the prison board chair, said it was a good thing to be "ahead of the game."