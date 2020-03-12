Officials at Valley jails said the correctional facilities will see only minor protocol changes this week to address the spread of 2019 coronavirus.
Northumberland County Warden Bruce Kovach and Union County Warden Doug Shaffer said they are monitoring the situation, but visitors and inmates have no contact with each other. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic this week.
"If we follow all the things our mom's taught us — wash your hands, don't touch your face, be respectful of people's space — then I don't think we'll have a problem here," said Kovach. "As long as we work together, we'll get through this like anything else."
Late Thursday, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced that inmate visits at all state correctional institutions are canceled for 14 days beginning today. All state correctional institutions will perform enhanced screening of all staff, vendors and contracted providers, including contracted chaplains.
Wetzel said he understands the impact that canceling visits could have on inmates and their families and friends, and he said DOC officials are working to increase phone time, commissary order limits, among other things. Prison officials will work to educate staff and inmates about the changes everyone will experience.
“We are all in this together,” Wetzel said. “So, together we are going to work to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prison system.”
Visitors never enter the jail in Coal Township. They come to a separate building next to the prison and are connected to their imprisoned loved ones through video and there's ample room between kiosks, said Kovach.
Each employee is screened before starting their shift. If there are any signs of illness, the health care provider monitors them to make sure they are not contagious, which has been a standard operating procedure since the new jail opened in 2018, said Kovach
The only new protocol added by PrimeCare Medical are questions of whether they've traveled to an infected area. Inmates are also screened by a nurse and are placed in medical cells to be monitored, said Kovach.
Shaffer said nothing has changed yet for visitor procedures nor with staff and inmates at the jail in Lewisburg.
"Our visitation is non-contact, it's through glass," said Shaffer. "The work release program has not changed yet. Those inmates come and go."
Shaffer and Kovach said they are ordering extra supplies. Shaffer specifically said he's ordering facemasks as a precaution.
"We always have hand sanitizers and rubber gloves, but at this time, we haven't done anything yet," Shaffer said.
Santizer stations are already set up in the Northumberland County Jail, said Kovach.
"We're scrambling to make sure we have enough supplies on hand," he said. "When we realized it might be more serious, we placed some orders for hand soap and sanitizer."
Montour County Warden Bill Wilt said visitors to the jail in Danville will be screened on visiting day and asked if they have symptoms of respiratory infection or a fever. If they do, they will be denied a visit and referred to their doctor.
"Everyone who is cleared will have to use hand sanitizer," he said. "That's subject to change if it (coronavirus) comes closer."
As per regular policy, inmates must be medically cleared before entering the prison, whether they are sick or injured. Employees with respiratory infections will be sent home, said Wilt.
There are also discussions of purchasing a no-contact thermometer, he said.
Snyder County Deputy Warden Adam Wagner said county officials are still discussing their plan moving forward for the jail in Selinsgrove.