LEWISBURG — Cold, wintry weather delayed but did not prevent sculptors from creating large ice sculptures at the Lewisburg Ice Festival on Friday.
Sculptors like Robert Higareda, from DiMartino Ice Company, based in Jeanette, use tools like a chainsaw, grinder and propane torch to craft the large chunks of ice into art.
Higareda, who made a heart throne, said he makes “the same thing every year” and has been ice sculpting for almost 34 years. He said 10 large blocks used for ice sculpting weighed about 260 pounds each and take about an hour and a half to carve down.
Higareda said it is nice to have others observe his work and “have kids come up and touch it.”
Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), and Lynne Ragusea, executive assistant for LDP, were excited to jump back into tasks after events had been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said downtown was aglow with lights Friday evening.
“This all adds to the ambiance of the Ice Festival," Alvarez said. "Two of the four large sculptures are ready to be seen and interacted with, and the other two will be done around noon on Saturday.
“Whether by day or by night, this weekend in Lewisburg is going to be full of magic.”
Ragusea and Ruby hoped to make this year's festival "bigger and better” with events taking place in Lewisburg.
Ragusea said the temperatures will be cold for Saturday’s festival events, but said she believed cold weather will not prevent kids from having a good time.
A large ice dragon sculpture will be on hand to complement activities for kids.
“We have a podcast that is going to launch at 9 a.m. with a story about an ice dragon coming to life,” Ragusea said.
Other events on Saturday include the Frosty 5K (starting at 9:30 a.m.), chocolate tour (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Polar Bear Plunge (2 p.m.) a chili cookoff sponsored by Alvarez (3 p.m.) and more.
Ragusea noted a large ice sculpture will be created beside the Green Space Center, the first time one has been there, and another will be on Second Street.
Doreen Crawford, of Turbotville, said she has been coming to Lewisburg’s Ice Festival for years mostly "for the festival then have dinner with friends.”
Commenting on the obvious talent it takes to sculpt ice, Crawford thought the displays before her demonstrated “incredible skill. It’s amazing.”
Crawford said her continued presence each year is predicated “to see the art.”
A complete schedule of events and list of sculptures and locations can be viewed at lewisburgpa.com.
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.