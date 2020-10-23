NORTHUMBERLAND — A sparkling fall day allowed residents at the Emmanuel Home Personal Care to head outdoors for an unofficial fall festival, complete with a picnic lunch and, of course, social distancing.
Kim Delbo, the director of nursing at the Northumberland facility, said the event just sort of popped up.
"We do a fall festival every year inside, but it was so nice that spur of the moment we decided to do this," she said. "It's a lovely day outside and we can get some fresh air."
Delbo said the residents were spread out around large tables to maintain social distance while also being encouraged to wear masks.
The impromptu schedule included guessing games for the residents — how much did the large pumpkins on display weigh — along with apple dumplings and hoagies donated by Subway.
"It's nice to get outside and eat," said resident Rick Hummer. "I am glad it's warm. I think we all like being outside."