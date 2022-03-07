SUNBURY — State police investigators discovered financial documents from churches, several pried open safes and a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle frame after serving a "high risk" search warrant in a Sunbury home on March 1, according to court documents.
The items were listed in a separate search warrant signed by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on March 4 after police asked the judge to grant investigators access to a storage unit just outside of Sunbury, according to the warrant.
State police say the March 1 warrant executed at a Bainbridge Street home led troopers to find stolen items including financial documents from multiple churches, which state police said were burglarized by Joseph Kemper, 34, of Bainbridge Street, and Nicco Aurand of Mount Carmel.
Troopers said they began an investigation into multiple burglaries spreading from Northumberland to Montour County in late January and information led them to the Bainbridge Street home where alleged stolen items were discovered.
Kemper and Aurand were both arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic last week and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
After the March 1 warrant was executed at Bainbridge Street, Kemper was transported to the Stonington state police barracks where police say Kemper allegedly admitted to being a driver in numerous February incidents, according to court documents.
Kemper told troopers he was involved because he needed to support his family and that he was paid for his part from another suspect in the case, according to court documents.
The burglary targets included the following churches: Redeemer Orthodox Church, in Montour County; Mooresburg United Methodist Church, both in Montour County and a church in the Milton area; Clarks Grove United Methodist Church, in Shamokin Township; and Christian Assembly, in Rockefeller Township, according to troopers.
Kemper originally denied going into businesses in Sunbury but then admitted to driving to two Third Street burglaries at Lisa Weller’s Main Line Express and Tote N Tag Service, troopers said.
Other businesses that had been burglarized were Witmer Fuels, Northumberland County State Health Center and Masser’s Farm Market, troopers said.
Troopers said they also discovered stolen gift cards were taken from vehicles and one of them was used at a local hardware store.
Troopers said they received information Kemper had a storage unit just outside of Sunbury and had not paid the rental fees in months, according to the March 4 warrant. The warrant stated troopers believe there are stolen materials inside the storage shed. State police have not said what, if anything, was discovered inside the storage unit.
Sunbury police worked in conjunction with state police during the investigation that led to reviewing video surveillance footage from multiple businesses, troopers said.
Kemper faces 17 felony charges of burglary and Aurand faces 12, both will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.