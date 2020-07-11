Heather Sue Campbell had an active temporary protection from abuse order against Christopher T. Fernanders, the suspect in her shooting death and the slaying of her friend, Matthew Bowersox, Friday night outside a Hummels Wharf restaurant.
A search warrant application by state police for the 55-year-old Fernanders' Route 890 home and property in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, was signed at 2:45 a.m. Saturday by District Judge John Gembic and contains witness details of the shootings.
Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, who had a temporary PFA against Fernanders issued on July 1, and Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, were on a date at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Marketplace and were observed embracing under an umbrella in the parking lot by Lewis Showalter and Tony Gearhart, according to the warrant.
Showalter, his daughter, Naomi, and Gearhart said a man, later identified as Fernanders, drove into the parking lot in a Dodge Ram pickup, exited the truck armed with a handgun and began shooting at the couple, the court document said.
Naomi Showalter said Fernanders fired the weapon several times at Campbell who was screaming and Lewis Showalter said Bowersox ran toward the front of the restaurant with Fernanders in pursuit. He heard three more shots before the "clip went empty," according to police.
Gearhart said as Fernanders was returning to his truck he saw Troy A. Sprenkle 49, leave the restaurant and fire three or four shots at the suspected gunman, the warrant said.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Fernanders' is in serious condition at Geisinger Medical Center on Saturday.
Homicide charges are pending against Fernanders, he said.
Among the possible evidence state police said in the warrant they were looking for at Fernanders' home are written details or plans to commit the slayings and surveillance of the victim.