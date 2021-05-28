SUNBURY — A Dornsife man free for the second time on supervised bail after hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old with a van in 2019 failed to show up for a hearing in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Judge Paige Rosini issued a bench warrant for Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 37. Defense attorney Michael Suders said he notified his client of the status hearing but Vitrano did not appear.
Vitrano on Oct. 27, 2019, got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child she was holding. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was posted bail in September 2019 and August 2020. He was last ordered to return to jail in August for allegedly overdosing on drugs, threatening family members, not living at his approved residence and carrying a gas can around and threatening to light himself on fire. He posted bail for the last time on Jan. 12.
He is also facing an unrelated felony criminal mischief charge from July 2019 in which Vitrano is accused of trashing Schaffner’s house following an argument.