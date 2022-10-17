SUNBURY — A bench warrant has been issued for a Shamokin man who failed to appear for jury selection on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 32, of Shamokin, who is accused of shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours in 2020, was scheduled for jury selection for unrelated drug charges at 9:15 a.m. Monday in front of County Judge Paige Rosini. Gregory did not appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, said Rosini.
Gregory is facing two misdemeanor drug charges.
In the other case, Gregory is accused of allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.
Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. He also has pending drug and DUI charges in unrelated cases.