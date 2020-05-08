State police searched the home of a Selinsgrove Area School District administrator for all electronic devices as part of an ongoing investigation into a Snapchat solicitation.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch confirmed the search was related to the incidents being investigated in the Selinsgrove school district.
The search warrant was served this week for all devices at the Selinsgrove home of Christopher Morrison, who is listed online as the assistant principal at the Selinsgrove Area Middle School.
According to the warrant filed in Snyder County, Morrison confessed to the parent of a teen to soliciting nude photos.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Chad Cohrs said Monday that an employee was suspended after a state police investigation began on Sunday.
Cohrs said the matter is a personnel issue and the district will not provide specifics, including the person's identity or role within the district.
Piecuch did not provide any other details.
According to the warrant filed by Selinsgrove state troopers, Morrison is the lead suspect.
On Sunday, a teenage girl and her mother arrived at the Selinsgrove state police barracks and provided a screenshot of Morrison, according to the warrant.
The teen spoke to her mother at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday explaining someone pretending to be a fifth-grader in the Selinsgrove district added her on the app, Snapchat.
The teen told her mom the screen name was "deathdiving202" and a name listed as "Slippery Stairs," according to the warrant.
The girl's mother watched as her daughter and other girls entered a group chat with the account. One of the girls took a video screenshot and determined it was an older male with facial hair who repeatedly asked for pictures of girls' faces, breasts and thighs, the warrant said.
The teen then blocked the screen name and reported it to her mother, the warrant says.
An image of the man began to surface across social media after the father of the teen, began to ask for the public's help on Facebook in identifying the person. The Daily Item is not identifying the father to protect the victim's identity. The father said he later received a call from Morrison after placing his cellphone number on Facebook, according to the police.
The father said he also linked Morrsion's Selinsgrove Area bio to the request.
Morrison called him and asked him to take down the post, the father told troopers. During the conversation, Morrison made the admission he asked for the photos, according to court documents.
The father told The Daily Item he was proud of his daughter for reporting the incident. "This is a serious issue," he said Friday. "No one should be asking children for pictures and I hope any other child out there learns to report anything they feel is inappropriate."
As of Friday, no charges have been filed. State police declined to comment on the investigation.