State troopers found copper pipe and suspected drugs inside a van that collided head-on with a school bus filled with children in front of Oaklyn Elementary School last month, according to search warrants.
According to the warrants signed by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Wednesday, troopers discovered a large amount of copper wire and piping which appeared to be burnt in the back of a rented van when they arrived on scene at 8:13 a.m. on Sept. 12.
During a custodial inventory search of the van following the crash, a bag containing suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, white wax bags, a measuring device and a hypodermic needle were discovered, troopers said.
The driver of the bus told troopers on the scene she honked the horn several times to signal to the oncoming van but the vehicle kept coming toward her, according to troopers. The bus driver said she saw the driver of the van looking at his passengers and not at oncoming traffic before the impact, according to the search warrants.
The driver told troopers she saw one of the passengers climb out of the window to a grassy area off Route 61 following the impact, according to troopers.
The driver of the van, Nicholas Kahley, had to be extracted from the van by emergency personnel, troopers said. Troopers interviewed Kahley in the back of an ambulance and Kahley said he was driving from Northumberland to a scrap yard in Reading, according to the warrant.
Kahley told troopers he fell asleep for two seconds and struck the bus, according to court documents. Troopers said they observed Kahley's eyes to be bloodshot and glassy but Kahley denied being under the influence of anything.
The van was impounded while Kahley and two other people in the vehicle were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for serious injuries, troopers said.
During a search of the van, troopers said they discovered suspected drugs and paraphernalia. The search was stopped and a search warrant was issued, according to court documents.
Troopers visited Geisinger Medical Center where they spoke with the two other individuals in the van. Both individuals said the group was headed to scrap metal, according to court documents.
No one in the case has been charged with any crimes.
Shikellamy School District officials helped students exit the bus, cross Route 61, which was closed down, to get inside the district building. No students were hurt during the crash, Shikellamy District Officials said. The bus driver was treated and released and did not suffer serious injuries, officials said.