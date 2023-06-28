WATSONTOWN — Administrators and supervisors in the Warrior Run School District received pay raises at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Superintendent Thor Edmiston received a raise to $130,000, from $127,000, effective July 1. This was a part of his original contract, said Tyler Potts, district business manager.
The administrative raises affected nine administrators and nine licensed and support administrators, Potts said. “And then, the hourly classified staff rates includes maintenance, custodial, para-professionals and library aides.”
Other administrative salaries were approved for the following individuals: Greg Allen, director of technology ($101,311); Wendy Arnold, elementary school assistant principal ($82,500); Theresa Bartholomew, director of curriculum ($98,000); Michael Freeborn, elementary school principal ($89,000); Jonathan Hall, food service director ($46,987); Andrea Landis, high school co-principal ($94,000); Casey Margle, high school co-principal ($94,000); Amanda Velte, director of support services ($98,000); and Greg Williams, director of buildings and grounds ($76,928).
Hall is now teaching two classes and so was approved at an 18.8 percent of teachers salary. That, plus a pro-rated amount of his administrative salary led to a salary of $46,987.
“That was one part of the salary increase,” Potts said. “Another part was the licensed administrative support personnel, salaried staff.”
Licensed & administrative support personnel pay increases were in accordance with individual employees’ 2022-2023 evaluations. The total increase was $21,500.
Increases of hourly, classified staff rates in accordance with individual employees’ 2022-2023 evaluations totaled $82,343.53.
The raises were in accordance with Act 93 agreement and evaluations, said Potts. The purpose of Act 93 is to present data and arguments for salary increases and methods of determining future raises and benefits.
Building projects update
Anticipating an Aug. 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony denoting the opening of the new $28.8 million elementary school, Michael Bell, architect, Breslin Architects, updated the board on the project, which has not yet been closed out.
Some of the final work to be done included masonry work. “As far as progress goes,” Bell said, “there still are about 42 punch list items left to complete, plus some additional things submitted by the school district. A majority of those include things like countertop repairs, some metal work, and some damaged ceiling tile. Some plumbing items also need to be addressed.”
Structurally, Bell said, the foundation is sound. “Most of the work that needs to be done is aesthetic.”
The feasibility study for the upcoming high school project was discussed at the May board meeting. But, as of June, the board has not made a decision on which option to choose. They approved a contract with Marotta/Main Architects, of Lancaster, to begin schematic designs of the options at Monday’s meeting.
Athletes recognized
The following state track and field athletes were recognized at Monday’s meeting: Alex Brown (long jump); Aurora Cieslukowski (pole vault — 4th place); Claire Dufrene (1600 and 4x800 relay); Raygan Lust (400 and 4x800 relay); Sienna Dunkleberger (4x800 relay); and Sage Dunkleberger (4x800 relay).
The board also recognized the girls softball team for its performance this season.