TURBOTVILLE — A $30,000 state grant awarded to Warrior Run School District will allow students in special education to grow and sell produce at local farmers markets.
Warrior Run Special Education Director Julie Petrin said approximately 105 secondary students in special education will be involved and run the program with primary responsibility falling to the emotional support and life skills support programs. The program, which is open to all student involvement, will be known as the Defenders Outpost.
"I do believe the $30,000 is enough for the program to be up and running until a profit can be made for expansion," said Petrin. "Additionally, the district can apply for an additional $15,000 during the 22-23 school year."
The Competitive Integrated Employment grant is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Bureau of Special Education. Preparation for the Defenders Outpost and growing produce will take place this year with a goal of selling at farmer's market by spring of next year.
The short term goal for the 'Warrior Run Agricultural Internship Grant' is "identification of target students by priority level; the continued identification of community-integrated positions; expansion of employers; matching of students; expansion of letters of support; expansion of monitoring students in the workplace; and continued employment training for Warrior Run paraprofessionals with completion of Job Coach Training Modules," said Petrin.
At the completion of the grant period, after fulfilling each phase's short-term goals, the team will embed the grant-based activities throughout its college and career readiness programming with its students and the community, said Petrin.
"We hope to diversify our offerings to our future customers as much as possible. In the initial stages of operation, we intend to provide instruction to students in career objectives and soft skills, agriculture and business operations; build connections with the businesses and individuals agreeing to partner in this project; and create a regular customer base of supportive community members for purchasing our produce goods," said Petrin.
The plan is to attend two local farmer markets and host their own produce stand, she said.
"There is opportunity in our demographic area to attend a regular weekly market on Wednesdays, and have the choice of attending four different regular weekly markets on Saturdays," said Petrin. "As our customer base grows, we look forward to adding more regular events to our schedule, enhancing opportunities for students." Petrin said they plan to expand their inventory to include more artisan and craft items.
Locally, there are various seasonal celebrations and festivals to attend. A seasonal celebration starts in July, running through Harvest Festivals in September, and ending with Fall Festivals in October. Additionally, there is an opportunity to attend local craft shows: two in August, two in September, and two in October, said Petrin.
"The experiences that students will gain from the seasonal events will be added to their portfolios and lead to greater opportunities for future students," she said.
Looking toward the long-term economic future of the program, Petrin said she anticipates a steady decline in program costs.
"The majority of our expenditures include initial start-up materials," she said. "Once many of these items have been secured, the operating costs of the project are relatively low."
The connections with vendors, customers and opportunities to build relationships in the local community will increase work internships, paid work placements and future employment for Warrior Run students, she said.
"The partnerships built throughout the project should yield paid positions for at-risk and high-need students with disabilities into the future," said Petrin.
District staff and students are purchasing materials, including equipment for the hydroponic garden in conjunction with the food service program, and purchasing vehicle improvements with the maintenance department. They are also purchasing seeds and other items to begin planting indoors and expand to an outdoor garden when it's warmer outside, said Petrin.
The training the state will provide on job coaching and job-embedded coaching activities will benefit all special education students and staff, said Petrin.
"The space already exists within our district on existing land," she said. "The hydroponic garden was already designed on existing space and the vehicle being used is already a district vehicle."
Life skills teacher Randi Wilson and emotional support teacher Nate Butler said students will benefit from the experience.
"The students have an opportunity to work in the community and get that hands-on experience and more knowledge in the customer service field," said Wilson. "We'll be doing lessons on plants and what plants need. It's educational and vocational."
Butler said he and students are excited to focus on customer service.
"How do you interact with others, how do you promote your product, how do you promote yourself," he said. "We're an agriculture community, so we have kids who are interested in that aspect."
The vision of Warrior Run is to be a "completely integrated school," said Petrin.