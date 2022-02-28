TURBOTVILLE — A student at the Warrior Run School District Middle School died this weekend in an accident in Mechanicsburg.
Superintendent Alan Hack sent a letter out to the community on Sunday evening announcing "with great sadness that we share with our school community of the untimely passing of Hunter Reynolds," a fifth-grade student at the district's middle school.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Hunter," Hack wrote in the letter. "We also ask you to remember Hunter’s family, friends, and our Warrior Run Family as we all grieve the loss of this young Defender."
Hack said counseling services are available to staff and students throughout the day Monday. Hack encouraged parents to talk to their children.
"How we as adults manage ourselves, serves as an important model for helping young people cope with unfortunate events like this," said Hack. "It is important that they know they are supported as they talk about their feelings."
Hack asked parents to consider the following when talking to their children: "Allow for your child to talk about feelings. If this is the first loss your child has experienced, your child may not know how to respond and will be looking for your guidance. The grieving process may also remind students of other losses they have previously experienced; Affirm all expressions. It’s okay to ask questions and express feelings honestly. Please welcome expressions rather than dismissing them or discouraging the expression of feelings. Encourage written expressions such as notes, letters, pictures to the family etc. Affirm that your child’s reaction is normal and you understand the way the child feels."