TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school opens Feb. 1.
In order to begin the registration process parents should go to the district website at www.wrsd.org and complete the “new student registration” enrollment process in the community web portal. Once parents have registered their new student they can fill out the kindergarten registration survey as well to speed up the process on registration day.
Once registration and survey is complete, contact the school at 570-649-5164 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an on-site screening that will take place at Turbotville Elementary from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Children who will turn 5 years old by Sept. 1, should be registered.
Children who will not be 5 years old before Sept. 1, will not be eligible to attend the 2023/2024 school year.
The deadline to complete the online registration process and contact the school is March 3.