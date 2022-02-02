TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District has opened kindergarten registration. The child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, parent/guardian photo ID and any custody documents must be brought to the meeting.
For the 2022-23 school year, registration is currently open and will close March 5. To begin the registration process, visit the Warrior Run School District homepage at www.wrsd.org and follow the link under New Student Registration. Contact the elementary school at 570-649-5164 to schedule an appointment for March 11.
All children must be five years of age before Sept. 1, 2022.
Please note that social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask.