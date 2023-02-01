TURBOTVILLE — The newly-launched FFA chapter at the Warrior Run High School received its official charter from the state and national FFA organization last month.
The framed charter document was presented to the 22 founding members of the program and advisor Chloe Whitmoyer on Jan. 9 at the Mid-Winter Convention in the New Holland Arena at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The current school year marks the return of the program after more than 50 years.
Prior to Turbotville and Watsontown School Districts merging to form Warrior Run in 1959, those school districts were two of the eight original schools that were part of the statewide FFA program in 1929. When the schools merged, the Warrior Run FFA chapter was formed, but the program was discontinued in 1972 when the district put more focus on academics, said Whitmoyer.
The current FFA chapter was launched at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. To be officially recognized, the club has to prove membership, officers and activities, said Whitmoyer.
“It’s great to have it back,” said Whitmoyer, a 2017 Warrior Run graduate and agriculture teacher. “I’m an alumnus. It was something I wanted when I was in school, but didn’t have. I may have missed it but these kids will get to have it.”
Officers include president, senior Landree Fraley, 17, of Muncy; vice president, junior Connor Parker, 16, of Turbotville; secretaries, junior Aurora Atkinson, 17, of Watsontown, and sophomore Ava Derr, 16, of Exchange; treasurer, freshman Mackenzie Heyler, 14, of Watsontown; reporter, junior Cole Shupp, 17, of Exchange; sentinel, freshman Noah Johnson, 14, of Watsontown; and chaplain, junior Shea Lundy, 16, of Muncy.
Cole Shupp and his sister, Bella, a sophomore, have ties to the last president in 1972. Their grandfather, Steve Shupp, was the last president of the chapter before it was discontinued 51 years ago.
Fraley, who lives on a dairy farm, said she has wanted the district to reintroduce FFA since she entered high school.
“I like agriculture, and I also like dairy judging. I show dairy cows,” said Fraley. “It’s something I look forward to. All my friends do it.”
Fraley said she is learning leadership and public speaking through the program.
Parker, who lives on a beef and pig farm, said the program will allow those who don’t grow up on farms to learn more about agriculture. The program will help him in his future plans.
“I plan to take over the family farm,” he said.
Heyler said she shows animals but they live on someone else’s farm.
“It helps with my leadership skills,” she said.
She said the program will help her with knowledge in the animal industry and working with other people.
“I enjoy getting to know new people,” said Heyler.
The chapter has been busy since its inception in the fall. They attended two career development events where students participated in livestock, dairy and horse evaluations in the fall and small gas engines and agriculture mechanics last month.
They also did community service projects, including trunk or treat in October; the planting of 200 trees and shrubs at a local Warrior Run farmer’s land to strengthen a riparian buffer; the collection of old T-shirts to make 300 dog toys for Lycoming County and Danville SPCAs.
They held several fundraisers, including a cheese fundraiser; a chicken BBQ fundraiser where they raised the chickens themselves, sent them off to be butchered and grilled the meat at the school.
They attended the Pennsylvania Farm show where Heyler showed her sheep. They attended leadership conferences in Altoona and Muncy.
Local community members and businesses sponsored 46 FFA jackets, which was more than the current membership. The money will be set aside to sponsor future members in the coming years.
The chapter plans to hold a banquet at the end of the school year to recognize the jacket sponsors. Surviving members of the original charter in 1959 will also be invited.
