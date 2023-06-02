The salutatorian of Warrior Run’s graduation class told those in attendance of the unseen burden associated with being at the top of your class during Friday night’s graduation ceremony.
Holly Hollenbach told those in attendance about her own experiences with sacrificing sanity in the name of success.
“As I reflect on these moments and should feel nothing but a sense of accomplishment and victory, I instead laugh at myself,” she said. “It is incredible to think of exactly how fixated I was on that one thing, and how it changed me. And why? Simple. Because I chose to put my value in a number. I decided to sacrifice my sanity for what I viewed as success. However, my journey is a great portrayal of how unhealthy priorities can so quickly become obstacles.”
Hollenbach implored her classmates to recognize who they are, and their sense of worth comes from within not from anyone else or their accomplishments.
“Everyone is extraordinary in their own unique, valuable and individual way,” Hollenbach said. “So, I encourage you to embrace your extraordinary. Your differences. And to realize that your identity lies not in what you can do or what the world thinks of you, but rather who you are as a person.”
Valedictorian Allie Zaktansky, one member of the 56th graduating class, expressed what she thinks is the key to happiness.
“How does one truly achieve happiness,” she said. “Perhaps you are thinking of things like money, passions, peace, gratitude, health, freedom, or success. But the true answer to this question can be found by looking within your row to see your family and friends. Or by looking around the whole auditorium to see our community.”
Zaktansky also shared with her peers her advice for creating a community as they moved on to the next phase in their lives.
“As I reflect on my experience transferring to this school and having to meet new people, I think about what it took to cultivate the relationships I have today,” Zaktansky said. “It required me to step out of my comfort zone and take initiative in meeting others. Once you meet new people, it takes the authenticity in sharing who you are, but also open-mindedness in learning about someone else.”
Class President Emma Podobinski talked about how authenticity factors into one’s sense of community.
“We appreciate each other’s authenticity, whether we realize it or not,” she remarked. “This is not only beneficial to us now, but learning this ability now will help us in the future, as we grow our circles once more.”
Podobinski encouraged her peers to not let what others think stand in the way of them being their authentic selves.
“People don’t want to show their true selves out of fear of judgment,” Podobinski said. “There is fear in posting the messy picture, or the video where you don’t like the sound of your laugh. However, some of the best bonds are created through people showing their true selves, without fear of judgment.”
Prior to the ceremony, Abigail Evans, one of the 122 graduates, shared how the idea of graduating is unreal.
“Honestly, I never really could imagine me graduating,” Evans said. “I said to my foreign exchange student on the way here, I never thought this day would come. It’s really surreal.”
Fellow classmate Alex Nicholas shared a similar sentiment.
“I can’t believe it’s happening,” Nicholas said.