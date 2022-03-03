MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School Director of Curriculum and Instruction Thor Edmiston has been hired to lead the Warrior Run School District as its superintendent.
Edmiston was selected this week by the Warrior Run School Board to replace Superintendent Alan Hack, who will be joining the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit as the next chief academic officer.
"When I learned of the opening at Warrior Run, I was extremely excited for multiple reasons," Edmiston said Wednesday. "They have a great academic history and the move to one campus is a very smart choice (that) will afford the students many opportunities."
Edmiston also has grandchildren who live near the district which he called another "plus."
The Warrior Run school board unanimously approved his contract through June 30, 2025. His first-year salary will be $124,000. Hack's final salary is $132,500.
A 1988 graduate of Selinsgrove High School, Edmiston studied art education at Millersville University and earned a master's degree in curriculum and instruction as well as instructional technology from Bloomsburg University.
He began working as an elementary art teacher at Midd-West in 1993, and after receiving a principal certification, he left the district in 2013 to serve as assistant principal at East Juniata High School in Juniata County. Edmiston returned to Midd-West a year later to serve as assistant high school principal.
During the next several years he earned a doctoral degree through Immaculata University and served in several roles, including high school principal and most recently as director of curriculum and instruction.
Edmiston expects to be at the Warrior Run School District on April 3. Hack said he will work with his successor during his transition throughout the end of the year.
"During my time at Warrior Run, I have had the privilege of working with an incredibly gifted and talented staff serving the most valuable asset of our school community — our students," said Hack. "Working together, I oversaw the consolidation of the elementary schools and established partnerships with the CSIU and LCCC (Luzerne County Community College) to develop an educational learning center at Watsontown, advocated for school safety in trainings and the hiring of a school police officer, launched several capital projects with the most recent being the $38 million construction project including a new elementary school, renovated stadium, field house, and new athletic fields."
In conjunction with the district's leadership team and teacher leaders, Hack said they have expanded the framework for academic, behavioral and social emotional needs; partnered with Community Service Group to provide school-based counseling; launched the Pathfinders after-school program; established the Defender Trading Post; re-launched the cooperative education program for seniors; and re-established a district-sponsored agriculture program.
"None of these opportunities would have been possible without the support of our school board, our leadership team, or the staff who are directly involved in making the programs run," said Hack.
At CSIU, Hack said he will have the opportunity to serve as a liaison throughout the entire CSIU region and beyond.
"My responsibilities will include overseeing and working with the supervisors of academic programs serving children birth through 12th grade (including Early Intervention, PreK Counts, Head Start, and special education), supplemental programs for non-public schools, the Elect Program, Migrant Education Program, online learning, NCSTU, and professional development and curriculum services," he said.
Hack started as superintendent on July 1, 2016. He previously worked as a middle school administrator since December 2012.
Midd-West School Board President Victor Abate said the board will likely promote a current school employee to fill Edmiston's position as director of curriculum and instruction.
"We've invested in our employees and have a lot of qualified people," he said of the candidate pool at Midd-West.