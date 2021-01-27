TURBOTVILLE — Kindergarten registration in the Warrior Run School District begins by completing forms online at the school district website and is finalized by scheduling a face-to-face appointment with the school district on March 12. Child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, parent/guardian photo ID, and any custody documents must be brought to the meeting.
For the 2021-22 school year, registration is currently open and will close March 5. To begin the registration process, visit the Warrior Run School District homepage at www.wrsd.org and follow the link under New Student Registration. Please contact the elementary school at 570-649-5164 to schedule your appointment for March 12.
Online registration can be completed at any computer with internet access, including at your local library. If you do not have internet access, please call the elementary school office at 570-649-5164 to schedule an appointment to begin the pre-registration process.
All children must be five years of age before Sept. 1, 2021.
Please note that social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask.