WASHINGTONVILLE — National Honor Society members hosted Warrior Run School District’s annual special needs field day for students at the Montour Preserve on Tuesday.
“It’s always a lot of work and a lot of people stepped out to help,” said senior Alayna Wilkins, one of the student organizers. “It’s very cool to see it all come together.”
For the second year in a row, the event was moved to the preserve. After the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID, ongoing construction at Warrior Run’s campus moved the event to the Preserve again.
Sunny skies and a stiff breeze greeted guests at Heron Cove. Kids played a variety of games including the parachute, obstacle course, a giant soccer ball, pool noodles used as javelins, and sandbox and swings.
For Wilkins, the event offered a small glimpse into her future. She said she plans to attend Geneva College and major in communication disorders. She said she plans to be a speech pathologist.
“I want to work with kids, so it’s great to see this come together and everyone smiling.”
Seven-year-old Lucas Holleran was already sweating as he looked forward to an afternoon of football.
“It’s fun to be out there, we’re doing sports and I love sports,” Holleran said. “I’ve done the javelin and parachute and in a minute I’m going to throw the football.”
Throwing the football was the highlight for 15-year-old Ben Mack.
“I love throwing footballs, it’s something I do with my brothers,” he said. “It’s so much fun out there. I’m having so much fun with my friends.”
Bob Stoudt, the director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, said he was glad to see the preserve busy again, which has become more common over the last two springs.
“It’s almost busier than we can manage,” he said. “But I’m really happy the kids are able to get out and enjoy the outdoors. A key part of our mission is to make sure it’s publicly available. We’re here to introduce the next generation of kids to the environment and environmental leadership.