TURBOTVILLE — A plan that began with a feasibility study in 2014 for a new elementary school in the Warrior Run School District came to fruition at a ceremonial ribbon cutting late Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of adults and children attended the ribbon cutting at the new school, where 5-year-old Oliver Miller, of Turbotville, had the honor to cut the ribbon.
The Warrior Run Elementary School chorus sang the national anthem, the Defenders band played and cheerleaders cheered the opening.
"I'm excited to start school and see my friends," Oliver said.
Another student, Jaydin Harrison, of Watsontown, hesitated before admitting that he was excited about a return to classes.
Emma Mull, 6, of Watsontown just shook her head yes, when asked if she was looking forward to school.
Classes at the school begin Thursday for 780 students, said District Superintendent Thor Edmiston.
Construction costs were roughly $28 million, said Edmiston.
"There are obviously other costs, furniture, architect fees, etc., but strictly construction, the $28M was the accurate cost," he said.
"We are all embracing the changes in the Warrior Run School District with excitement," Edmiston said. "Our board, staff, students, and community have all dedicated themselves to the idea of a positive transformation starting with the 2023-2024 school year."
The project picked up steam in 2019, when the school board voted to allow Breslin Architects, of Allentown, to execute the $28 million project.
Two former Warrior Run superintendents were critical in moving the project forward: Alan Hack (2016-22), and John Kurelja (2010-16), both of whom are now administrators at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
"I could not be happier for the deserving Warrior Run School District," said Hack, CSIU chief academic officer. "The community has always supported the school system and was always grateful for any improvement to facilities along the way.
"It is so exciting for them to have facilities that will complement the wonderful educational programs and athletics already in place. This day is a testament to how a committed group of people with a strong vision can change things for the better. Congratulations to the board, administration, and community for making this day a reality."
Kurelja, CSIU executive director, said he is "thrilled for the students and faculty of Warrior Run and the entire community to finally see the project come to a close.
"A brand new K-6 elementary school," Kurelja said, "designed to enhance teaching and learning as well as a modernized athletic complex that supports athletic programs of all ages will undoubtedly support the community for many decades to come. I am honored to have been part of the process and leading the district through a vision of creating a single campus and true hub of the community."
The new 90,000-square-foot, three-story elementary school is on the main campus. It was designed to house kindergarten on the first level, 1st-3rd grades on the second floor, and 4th-6th grades on the third floor.
The first floor includes the music suite, gymnasium/cafeteria, library, flex space, and administrative offices. The second floor features a unique learning stair adjacent to the art and STEM learning spaces as well as the small group intervention rooms.
The combined middle/high school will house grades 7-12.