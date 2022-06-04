TURBOTVILLE — Speaking to his classmates for the final time on Friday, Warrior Run valedictorian Liam Boyer encouraged his friends and those attending graduation to make a difference in the lives of others through kindness.
The Class of 2022 said their goodbyes at the Warrior Run Middle School, in the shadow of the ongoing construction of a new district elementary school and stadium upgrades. The challenges created by changing locations for many events in recent years didn’t stop the latest Warrior Run graduates from creating layers of memories, he said.
“This has been the most normal year since freshman year,” he said. “Due to difficulties relating to construction, many of our class’s athletes were not able to practice at the school, but they did get to experience unique seasons in which we called other locations our home for practice. This year may have been the craziest yet, but I’m grateful to have had a senior year where we got as many opportunities to make memories as possible.”
Students and their families spent the last few minutes before the start of the graduation ceremony taking photos and exchanging hugs.
“It feels really surreal,” said Madilyn Kelshner. “I’m excited, I’ve waited 13 years for this.”
Classmate Jessica Bryson was feeling some “mixed emotions,” before the start of the ceremony. “I’m excited but I’m never going to see some of these people again.”
Boyer capped his speech focused on kindness with a challenge for his classmates to make a difference.
“We may only be a group of about 100 seniors, but considering that we all have different futures, we can change the lives of others wherever we go, even if it is just one smile per day. If we do this, I know we will receive kindness and appreciation in return.”
Salutatorian Katlyn Brady had a different challenge to classmates: Don’t change the world.
“Too often, I think we get caught up in this idea that everyone needs to be a revolutionary, a hero, or a changemaker,” Brady said. “Change your world. Be the best person you can be, not for the sake of being remembered or praised, but for the sake of your own satisfaction. Live like you’re writing your own autobiography, not a history textbook. You are the most important character in your own narrative.”