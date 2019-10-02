TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District will comply with a Right to Know request seeking text messages and emails from paid coaches, according to Superintendent Alan Hack.
Hack said the district did not receive an email seeking the information — later found in a spam folder — and miscommunication caused the delayed response.
"We are in the process of gathering the information that was requested," Hack said Wednesday. "The district has no issue with complying to this request. We have nothing to hide."
Warrior Run uses an app that allows coaches to communicate to players, Hack said.
On Aug. 21 and 22, The Daily Item requested, through the state Right to Know Law, emails and text messages from paid coaches for nine Valley school districts.
Milton, Lewisburg and Mount Carmel all complied with the request. Shikellamy, Shamokin and Line Mountain denied the request and Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg requested 30-day extensions. The newspaper has appealed Shikellamy, Shamokin and Line Mountain's decision to the state Office of Open records.