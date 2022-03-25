New Warrior Run football coach Derrick Zechman couldn’t help but be pleased as he watched the new synthetic turf being laid down on the school’s football field.
“There is a lot of excitement among the kids,” Zechman said.
“And this probably will help us get more kids interested in playing football,” he added. “Especially with not having any home games last year.”
It looks really good, Zechman said, observing the field. “Exciting.”
Some of the players are already looking forward to playing on the new surface, he said. “I know the kids have been out to look at it.”
It will be great to have an upgraded facility that will be on a par with others in our league, Zechman said.
The athletic stadium will include artificial turf and all-weather track that will also act as a large portion of the stormwater management system.
The stadium will hold football, soccer and field hockey games, making way for new baseball and softball fields on the former soccer fields.
“It’s gonna be nice playing Friday night football at Warrior Run,” Zechman said.
All Sports Inc. is the company that is putting down the turf.
“The stadium, minus the field house, is projected to be completed Aug. 1,” said Warrior Run Area School District Superintendent Alan Hack.
The sports complex area is part of a $37 million building project, which is comprised of a $28.8 million elementary school on the campus ground, as well as the stadium upgrade.
Substantial completion of the elementary school is slated for mid-November 2022 with a potential move-in January 2023, Hack said.
The new 99,000-square-foot K-6 elementary school will be a three-story structure that will accommodate 700 to 850 students, said Hack.
The school is designed to house kindergarten on the first level, first through third grades on the second floor, and fourth through sixth grades on the third floor. The first floor includes the music suite, gymnasium/cafeteria, library, flex space and administrative offices.
The second floor features a unique learning stair adjacent to the art and STEM learning spaces as well as the small group intervention rooms. Learning support and collaborative spaces are interspersed throughout each of the floors to enhance and support each grade level in its own neighborhood of classrooms.
Hack said students in K-4 will be moved into the elementary school immediately after school is completed next year.
“It will be a K-4 building for the rest of that school year,” he said. “We’ll move fifth and sixth grade in later. The 2023-24 school year will be the first operational as a K-6 school.”
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this report.