STATE COLLEGE — A pair of storm systems will swing through the Northeast over the next several days, and while both systems may pack dangerous thunderstorms, one in particular on Monday, may bring the highest risk of severe weather that the region has seen in weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists report today.
A shift to more typical summertime conditions will unfold today after an unusually dry start to August for most of the Northeast.
"Higher humidity levels will help to fuel thunderstorms to end the week, ahead of a storm system and trailing cool front," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton said.
The storms working through the region today could bring intense downpours, hail and wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees and power lines and cause minor property damage, Thornton said, adding that much of the severe weather is likely to be localized with this event.
A moderate risk of severe weather extends from north-central Pennsylvania to southern Vermont during Friday midday and afternoon.
After this round of storms, another delightful weekend is in store.
"The Canadian air coming in for the weekend will not be as cool as that of the start of the week, but temperatures and humidity levels will still be more like early September," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.