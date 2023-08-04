Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.