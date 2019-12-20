Light bulb to shine again during Sunbury's New Year's Eve celebration

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich looks over the giant light bulb used to ring in the new year during Sunbury's New Year's Eve celebrations.

 Francis Scarcella/The Daily Item

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich recently sat down with Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella for our latest One on One video.

The two discuss everything from the city's New Year's Eve celebration to the continued hiring of new police officers.

Tags

Recommended for you