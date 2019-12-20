featured Watch The Daily Item's latest One on One video with Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich Dec 20, 2019 1 hr ago Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich looks over the giant light bulb used to ring in the new year during Sunbury's New Year's Eve celebrations. Francis Scarcella/The Daily Item Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich recently sat down with Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella for our latest One on One video.The two discuss everything from the city's New Year's Eve celebration to the continued hiring of new police officers. One on One with Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich Tags Kurt Karlovich Francis Scarcella Video Latest Celebration Two Item Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries FETZER, Thomas Apr 7, 1921 - Dec 19, 2019 SHAFFER, Edna Nov 2, 1921 - Dec 17, 2019 CALLENDER, Shirley Nov 24, 1928 - Dec 18, 2019 Orndorf, Erma BUCK, Beryl May 2, 1927 - Dec 17, 2019