The Daily Item will be live at one of two vigils tonight for Arabella Parker.
At 6 p.m., visit the Daily Item's Facebook page to watch the vigil Danville.
Parker's aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, told The Daily Item she will attend the vigil in Memorial Park in Danville. Another vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the Trevorton Recreation Complex, in Trevorton.
Kegler said she did not set up the vigil but supporters of Parker wanted to gather together and pray.
The vigil in Danville will be presided over by Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church in Sunbury.