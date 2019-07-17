SELINSGROVE — A boil-water advisory is in effect for a small portion of the Selnsgrove borough following a water line break.
A crew working on Industrial Park Road ruptured a line on Monday prompting the boil-water advisory for Industrial Park Road, a portion of Sassafras Avenue from 219 W. Sassafras Ave. to the Church of the Nazarene at W. 543 Sassafras Ave. and Scholl's Alley, borough manager Paul Williams said.
Production at Ply Gem Industries on Sassafras Avenue was down on Monday until the line was repaired, he said.
The boil-water advisory will remain until testing is complete, possibly by Friday, Williams said.