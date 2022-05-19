HERNDON — The Herndon Borough/Jackson Township water system was awarded $1.5 million in Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) funds.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the grant as part of more than $5.2 million in CDBG funding was awarded to update existing water and/or sewer systems and help improve the quality of life for residents of four communities in Bedford, Clinton, Juniata and Northumberland counties. Herndon and Jackson Township received a total of $1,518,812.
The current water treatment system consists of four wells, a collection basin, reservoir, water treatment facilities, 9,400 lineal feet of cast-iron water main along Route 147, and approximately 1,400 lineal feet of water distribution piping.
The cast iron main line that runs from the reservoir and the main water line were part of the original water treatment system constructed in the late 1930s. The main water line will also likely not withstand right-of-way road construction that is slated for 2024. Upgrades will help the system’s 213 users, who have experienced disruptions due to breaks in the aged water lines.